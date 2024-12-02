AstroPay and Mastercard join hands to launch new prepaid card

This will allow both new and existing AstroPay customers to pay in any store across the country that accepts Mastercard via a prepaid card, aiming to make cashless payments more convenient and secure.

Customers will be able to activate and use the prepaid card instantly, without any extra charges, in any store that accepts Mastercard payments. Moreover, the new card comes with attractive benefits for users, including cashback and other perks available in the AstroPay platform. Card holders can also use the new prepaid physical card to withdraw cash from any ATM across Brazil and switch to a virtual card for seamless, secure, and easy online transactions.





Brazil and digitalisation

LATAM is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world in terms of payment digitalisation, with Brazil leading the way. Its integrated platform PIX is used by tens of millions of people, while other local payment methods, including BNPL options are available to provide increased flexibility and secure payments to the underbanked segments of the population.

AstroPay’s partnership with Mastercard is one of the latest offers Brazilians have now on the table to handle payments in a secure and simple way that won’t put additional strings on their budgets. The payments platform is looking to build a strong community of consumers, focusing on innovation, adaptability, and streamlining payment solutions, including prepaid cards, in an already-extensive array of payment options.

By choosing a prepaid card, AstroPay users not only receive a reliable payment option available in the Mastercard’s merchants’ network in Brazil but also a convenient product that will keep them debt-free while still helping them earn money through a cash-back programme.





About AstroPay

Launched in 2009, AstroPay is one of the big global payment solutions providers, being the choice of millions of consumers across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the UK. The company offers over 200 payment methods available worldwide, as well as an extensive suite of consumer-focused financing services. From end-users to merchants and business partners, AstroPay looks after every string of the financial system, ensuring highly secure payments and fast reconciliations.