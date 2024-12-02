Astro raises USD 60 mln to improve 15-minute grocery delivery

The Series B round was led by Accel, Citius, and Tiger Global, with the participation from existing investors, including AC Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and Global Founders Capital.

Astro declined to disclose its post-financing evaluation, but it is looking to take a big part of Indonesia’s e-grocery delivery market projected to worth USD 6 billion by 2025.

The company currently operates in around 50 locations across Greater Jakarta, the country’s capital, and serves around 30 million residents with a fleet of around 1,000 delivery drivers. Astro provides 15-minute grocery delivery within a range of 2-3 km through a proprietary network of rented ‘dark stores’ and focuses on a cash-intensive model.