Astra Tech launches the Botim 3.0 ultra app

The company has chosen to describe its product as an ‘ultra app’ in a bid to allow it to stand out in the super app market. Botim provides access to several individual services such as Botim Stores with access to more than 100,000 stores and Botim Money for peer-to-peer transactions and international transfers.

According to the company press release, Botim Money represents the first GPT-powered money-in-chat service with a payment system for peer-to-peer transactions and international transfers. The company plans to upgrade the service with micro-lending capabilities in the future.

Botim GPT is an executional GPT that uses new AI systems to execute tasks and process transactions through conversation. The Botim 3.0 ultra app also provides access to video services, including tutoring and telemedicine assistance with access to doctors on video, prescription delivery, and patient care.

In the company press release, Astra Tech representatives emphasised the overcrowded nature of the super app space and mentioned that many platforms are now responsible for causing app noise and fatigue to users. They also talked about Botim and its chat-based approach, and how it can provide users of all backgrounds and demographics with a single access point to the services they need.

Other recent developments from BOTIM

UAE-based VoIP solution BOTIM, which is a subsidiary of Astra Tech, has launched its first fintech service as well as an in-chat international money transfer service in the UAE, India, and the Philippines. The launch aimed to help millions of people to transfer money easily and securely while changing the way people manage their finances.

BOTIM is also expanding its financial services through its sister company, PayBy, to provide a fully integrated wallet that includes payments, personal financial solutions, and peer-to-peer.

The company has also introduced the world's first executional Arabic GPT, which will enable users to execute a variety of tasks within the Botim ecosystem, including booking airline tickets, ordering coffee, initiating international money transfers, scheduling tutoring sessions, and sending meeting invites.

In January 2023, BOTIM has embedded MoneyGram’s fintech solutions into its service offerings to enable money transfers to 200 countries. MoneyGram International has announced a strategic partnership with Astra Tech, and through this collaborative effort, BOTIM became one of the region's first communication platforms to enable its users to seamlessly send money around the world in near real-time.