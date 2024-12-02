Astra Tech and Ant Group join forces





This collaboration will leverage the integration of Alipay+'s global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions through the PayBy merchant network, encompassing the entire Abu Dhabi fleet of about 7,000 taxis and over 3,000 merchants nationwide. Starting in September 2023, the integration aims to enable over 1.4 billion wallet users to conduct transactions directly from their home ewallets while visiting the UAE, without any currency conversion.



Under the partnership, PayBy's merchant network will initially accommodate payments from six Alipay+ partner ewallets. This will cater to tourists from various regions, including China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, and more. Travellers are able to use their native ewallets like Alipay, MPay, Kakao Pay, GCash, TrueMoney, and Tinaba for simplified transactions.



This collaboration is intended to reshape the retail landscape in the UAE, providing a seamless payment and digital marketing experience for international visitors. Moreover, it facilitates settlement processes and mobile-based transactions through Alipay+, whether in physical stores or online platforms. The in-store payment process is simplified through more digital options. For instance, customers can scan the QR code at the cashier, enter the amount for payment, and confirm the transaction, or merchants can scan the payment QR codes presented by the customers on their mobile phones. This streamlines the checkout process and aims to address various challenges such as having to exchange currencies, withdraw cash, and language barriers.











UAE Tourism Expansion

According to a projection by Statista, the UAE is set to experience continuous growth in the amount of international tourist arrivals from 2024 to 2028. This means a total annual increase of 4.4 million arrivals, representing a rise of 44.99%. By the year 2028, the UAE is expected to witness a seventh consecutive year of growth in arrivals, reaching a total of 14.2 million arrivals. As per the numbers provided by Dubai Tourism, 8.55 million visitors were recorded in the period of January to June 2023 alone. Therefore, in response to this trend, Astra Tech and Alipay+ state that their collaboration aligns with Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and powerhouse for global finance and businesses.





More about the companies

Astra Tech is a consumer technology holding group in the MENA region. In 2022, Astra had acquisitions of various platforms, including UAE Central Bank-licensed fintech platform, PayBy, on-demand home services platform, Rizek, and MENA's communications platform, Botim. The company’s approach aims to shift the connection between consumers and businesses, elevating the digital experience across the MENA region and beyond.



Alipay+ offers global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with ewallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can use their preferred local payment methods while transacting in a different market. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, a digital open platform.

With the goal of empowering both merchants and consumers, this move creates an ecosystem that merges commerce, technology, and user convenience. At the same time, Alipay+ and PayBy will expand collaboration for online services and merchant digitisation efforts, including the introduction of mini-programs for merchants that could further enhance their engagement with customers from Asia and Europe.According to the press release, Alipay+’s suite of marketing solutions is expected to enhance the retail experience for international patrons in the UAE. Simplification remains at the core of this partnership, exemplified by a streamlined documentation process based on a merchant's determined risk profile.