Astound Digital and Shopify partner to augment retail commerce

Astound Digital, a company creating digital experiences for brands, has established itself as a key player in digital commerce by offering services such as systems integration, design partnerships, and performance marketing, while also acting as a strategic business partner. To expand their innovative offerings, Astound Digital sought a technology platform that aligned with their priorities, finding a match in Shopify, which invests billions in commerce R&D and introduces hundreds of new features and enhancements each year.











Unlocking better business outcomes with Shopify

In addition to innovation, Astound Digital is happy to be able to offer a better total cost of ownership and increased conversions to their current and prospective clients through Shopify, especially in the current macroeconomic climate. A large part of what makes those outcomes possible, is the reduced friction that retail brands can enjoy on Shopify.

Officials from Astound Digital explained that due to Shopify’s ease of use, a less friction-full experience, and operating efficiency, they can see that conversion rate increases, overall revenue increases, and average order value increases for their clients.





Consistent, frictionless experiences are top of mind

Commerce is also continually evolving. What started with just a single-channel has turned into multiple channels and avenues through which consumers can buy. Retail brands need to unify these channels in order to provide a consistent, frictionless experience for their customers. This, according to Astound Digital, is where the Shopify platform really delivers value to customers. Shopify’s mission to make commerce better for everyone is the fuel that drives their innovations, and it's also what’s driving more market interest in Shopify than before.

Commenting on this partnership, representatives from Shopify said they are experiencing steady market growth and moving rapidly into the enterprise. With more enterprise brands making the decision to move to Shopify, there’s now this overlap on the Venn diagram where Shopify and Astound Digital can come together and deliver augmented experiences for their shared customers.

As Astound Digital and Shopify embark on this transformative partnership, the stage is set for a new era of innovation and growth in the digital commerce space. By combining Astound Digital's expertise in digital commerce with Shopify's unified commerce platform, the companies look forward to driving sustainable growth and results for their shared customers for years to come.