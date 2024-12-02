Astound Commerce, BlueSnap unveil payments platform

The all-in-one payments platform includes a gateway solution, merchant account, and advanced features to boost one’s bottom line. Both company’s common vision is to enable experience-led connected digital commerce ecosystems for their clients. The new Commerce Cloud cartridge developed by Astound Commerce for BlueSnap provides merchants with faster integration into Commerce Cloud. As part of the partnership, they will combine forces on product sales opportunities, marketing, business planning, and strategy.

BlueSnap's payment solution incorporates the ability to connect providers to over 30 global banks to facilitate authorisation rates, and optimise global conversions by offering 100 shopper currencies, payment types and e-wallets, together with 17 payout currencies. To combat the rise in fraud and chargeback, the platform has built tools and solutions to comply with global regulations and taxes.



