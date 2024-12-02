Association of National Advertisers: 80 percent of marketer members set to do ecommerce by 2019

The survey also revealed that 73% of marketers surveyed believe ecommerce drives revenue for their companies, and of those, 43% said such initiatives account for up to 10% of all sales.

Other findings are as follows: 74% of respondents are currently engaged in some form of ecommerce, 66% reported ecommerce growth in 2016, 59% have dedicated ecommerce departments.

Most ecommerce companies engage in social media marketing, have an online store hosted on the company’s website, leverage mobile payment platforms, and employ third-party online retailers.

28% of respondents have an ecommerce department that reports to digital marketing, while 21% of such units function as standalone divisions. The remaining departments are part of integrated marketing (17%), sales (12%), information technology (8%), brand management (7%), shopper marketing (4%), and media (1%).

Most ecommerce departments report to the CMO (47%), followed by the head of sales (15%), the CEO (10%), and the chief technology officer (8%).

56% of respondents use agencies to support their ecommerce strategies. More than half use multiple agencies to help them design ads, create strategy, and assist with mobile and social commerce.

The study also said that even though augmented reality and virtual reality are becoming mainstream (particularly for gaming), their ecommerce potential remains largely untapped. Additionally, programmatic buying and the promise of addressable TV have the capacity to drive even more ecommerce growth.