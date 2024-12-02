Associated Bank selects Mobiliti from Fiserv

With the addition of mobile remote deposit capture, branded by the bank as Associated SnapDeposit, customers are able to deposit cheques by snapping photos with their smartphone camera, while the addition of Popmoney enables them to initiate and accept person-to-person (P2P) payments from their mobile phone. These functionalities are also available in the bank’s new tablet app.

As a result of the partnership, Associated Bank is also offering Mobiliti: Tablet from Fiserv, a downloadable application for iPad that provides users with access to their accounts in a touch-enabled format. Functionalities include bill payments, person-to-person payments, mobile deposit, an ATM and branch locator, and built-in calendar and calculator functions.

Associated Bank uses the Signature account processing platform from Fiserv.

