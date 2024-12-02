Asseco SEE joins NISP to facilitate PSD2 projects

The NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP) supports banks and interbank processors throughout Europe in implementing the Berlin Group NextGenPSD2 Framework.

With this move, Asseco SEE aims to deliver assistance to banks regarding implementation and achieving compliance with all relevant requirements of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Asseco SEE describes the Berlin Group as a pan-European payments interoperability standards and harmonisation initiative. Its NISP initiative was formed with a goal to help implementers achieve fallback exemption and reduce interoperability issues.

It now has over 20 member organisations, with Asseco SEE being the first vendor to join.

The Asseco SEE Group develops and implementation its own software solutions and services across South Eastern Europe and Turkey. It operates in 13 countries, covering the market size of 176 million people and eight languages. It covers a number of industry verticals, including financial services, payments, public administration and telecoms.

Among its subsidiaries are Eastern European paytech company Payten and Portuguese core banking software vendor Exictos (now known as Asseco PST).