Aspire partners NIUM and Visa to offer corporate cards

Aspire Corporate Card will be linked to Aspire Business Account, offering their clients a 100% digital experience for their marketing and day-to-day expenses. The card will be linked to Aspire analytics tools to help small businesses with cash flow monitoring and expense tracking.

AspireAccount, targeted at small businesses and startups across the region, can be opened online in just a few clicks. The account is free, with no minimum deposit and no monthly fees. It comes with an instant credit limit for daily business expenses and other tools to help business owners with cash flow management.

Aspire is currently operating across Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, and is building a digital business banking platform in collaboration with third party financial service providers to create a unique digital banking experience for its SME customers. Through this collaboration, Aspire will be integrating NIUM’s enterprise-grade API solutions for the issuance of corporate cards.