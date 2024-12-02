



Finance platform for businesses, Aspire, offers its customers simplified financial management with a unified interface for payments, treasury, and expense solutions. By working with E6, Aspire offers more efficiency and control to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with its multi-currency corporate card.











The collaboration supports Aspire's financial solutions suite, providing its 50.000 SMB customers with advanced tools to augment spending and security and manage international payments. Moreover, E6’s optimal payment solutions offer Aspire's corporate customers advanced onboarding, simplified transactions, and scalability across 18 global cloud locations.





Benefits for SMBs

SMBs play an essential role in economic growth, and many corporations and individuals rely on efficient payment systems to navigate the complexities of international transactions. However, they often face challenges with inefficient and costly cross-border payments.

With E6's cloud-native card management system, Aspire delivers a secure and flexible corporate card that helps SMBs manage international payments more efficiently. This initiative allows businesses to expand globally while reducing operational costs and optimising financial processes.

With instant issuance and tokenization, Aspire's clients can issue virtual and physical cards for employees, departments, or specific use cases, ensuring prompt and secure purchasing.

The multi-level spend controls allow businesses to set custom spending limits, approval rules, and merchant restrictions at the organisation, department, or individual card level, providing finance teams real-time visibility and control over expenses.

The collaboration offers multi-currency support, allowing businesses to reduce FX fees and optimise international transactions while spending in multiple currencies.

E6’s TRITIUM payment platform integrates into Aspire’s existing infrastructure, helping to reduce costs and time to market while offering a configurable foundation for future payment advancements.

Aspire and E6 plan to expand their partnership by offering their products to new markets, ensuring that more SMBs access payment solutions for growing business requirements.