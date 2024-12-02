ASOS, Klarna expand global payments partnership into the US

Global online fashion retailer ASOS sells over 850 brands as well as its own range of ASOS Design clothing and accessories. Starting with 31 July 2019, customers can choose to pay with four equal payments collected bi-weekly – with no interest or fees.

This benefits the ASOS customer, considering that 22% of shoppers say they struggle to afford the latest trends and would like an option to pay in instalments or pay later – increasing to 37% for Gen Z and 30% for Millennials. A third said having the option to pay for their online purchases in four equal payments would help them better manage their finances and a quarter (24%) said it would mean they could buy more high-end products they could not usually afford. A fifth (21%) said it would allow them to ultimately spend more.

Earlier in 2019, TOMS has partnered with Klarna to give shoppers in the US two new options at the online checkout – to pay later in either four equal instalments or in 30 days. For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.