AS•NET to resell Ipsidys biometric solutions in LATAM

As part of the collaboration, AS•NET will join the Ipsidy Partner Network to offer the solutions to its clients in LATAM. The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), with a view to entering into a definitive agreement shortly.

Colombia-based company AS•NET designs, develops, and implements advanced transaction solutions, and it plans to integrate Proof and Verified into its platform to expand its product suite of data processing solutions, as well as to help customers reduce fraud. Proof is selfie biometric and government ID check customer KYC and onboarding service, while Verified is a mobile multi-factor biometric authentication solution.