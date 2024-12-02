AsiaPay teams up with Airswift

The partnership signifies Airswift's adoption of AsiaPay as its primary digital payments provider, aiming to enhance its services and market expansion efforts. Through this collaboration, Airswift has integrated into the PesoPay Payment Gateway, facilitating streamlined payment services for its passengers. By connecting to PesoPay, Airswift flyers gain access to various payment options including cards, eWallets, and Netbanking, thereby simplifying the checkout process and improving the overall travel experience.

In the official press release, representatives from Airswift noted that this facility allows the company to operate more cost-effectively, positioning the business to leverage opportunities within the growing Asian network and potentially expand beyond the Philippines in the near future.

AsiaPay expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Airswift, emphasising the provision of diverse payment options desired by travellers in rapidly growing regions. Officials from AsiaPay highlighted the significance of the partnership in addressing merchants' pain points and delivering a more seamless online payment experience for tickets and travel services.

More information about AsiaPay and Airswift

Established in 2000, AsiaPay offers a range of digital payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses around the world, covering international credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, net banking, eWallets, QR codes, and cash collection. With headquarters in Hong Kong and local offices across 12 countries and regions in Asia, AsiaPay provides localised support to its partners.

AsiaPay continuously updates its digital payment platform by incorporating new payment methods and features to meet evolving consumer needs for convenience, user-friendliness, and security in online payments.

Airswift Airlines, formerly known as Island Transvoyager, holds permits to operate domestic scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services in the Philippines. Additionally, it caters to the aircraft transportation needs of its affiliated company.