AsiaPay selects Discover to offer payment processing for POS merchants in Asia

Thus, AsiaPay will now offer its merchants the ability to accept Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate networks cards through PayDollar, its omni-channel payment management platform. This relationship allows AsiaPay to provide a holistic integrated card payment processing service for POS merchants in Hong Kong and digital merchants in Asia especially in the hospitality and ecommerce sectors.

Discover Global Network cardholders will experience increased acceptance at these merchants in more than 12 markets in Asia including, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. The initial launch will be in Hong Kong and will further extend across Asia in the future. Along with the deployment, ProtectBuy, the 3D Secure technology of Discover will also be launched to provide enhanced authentication.