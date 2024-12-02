AsiaPay partners with PayMe by HSBC to augment payments for merchants

The partnership will enable merchants to offer PayMe to their customers when they check out online and offline. It also allows merchants to connect with more than 3 million PayMe users through AsiaPay's payment gateway—PayDollar and leverage flexible features to fit the needs of their business. Besides consumers can now pay with minimal effort on their mobile devices, making transactions quicker and more expedient.











More payment options at partner merchants

Officials from PayMe said their goal is to be the mobile wallet for all in Hong Kong. As they continue to expand the PayMe customer base, they are also building a critical mass of merchants to meet the diverse consumption needs of our users. AsiaPay is a premier digital payment service provider in the region. The partnership will support PayMe's mission to promote electronic payment in Hong Kong as part of its long-term quest to be a leading smart city in the region.





Fast transaction settlements

Moreover, supported by AsiaPay PayDollar's data analytics platform, merchants can also access real-time PayMe transaction reports digitally via the AsiaPay PayDollar Merchant Portal and process instant refunds with a few buttons. This enables merchants to enhance operational efficiency in cash management and reconciliation, as well as further simplify customer experiences.

AsiaPay’s executives stated that are happy to partner with PayMe by HSBC, further enhancing their user experiences through innovative technology. As a trusted premier digital payment service provider in Asia, they offer payment methods that are commonly used by customers in the region. PayDollar is a secure online shopping payment platform that is built by AsiaPay and has more than 23 years of market reputation. Furthermore, this partnership is a milestone as they continue to offer additional payment acceptance to their merchants.





What does AsiaPay do?

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay is a digital payment services, and technology player that strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses around the world. They cover a suite of international credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, net banking, eWallet, QR codes, and cash collection.

AsiaPay is also an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution for banks with ISO certification and 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers a variety of payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel integrated together with advanced fraud detection system, payment analytics, and management solutions.