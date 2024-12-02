AsiaPay partners WeLend to offer new payment service

AsiaPay and WeLend present an online interest-free installment payment service to customers of online and mobile merchants in Hong Kong, acnnewswire.com reports. Through PayDollar, AsiaPays payment platform, merchants can offer customers the option to checkout using this financing product in their online and mobile stores.

WeLend enables customers to benefit from an interest-free online installment service with flexible tenors ranging from 6 to 48 months. Customers can experience online payments without credit or debit cards. By making purchases to online shoppers through an online installment service, merchants now have a new way to increase sales conversions, boost sales volumes and enhance customer loyalty.

Financing by WeLend allows online merchants to meet the demands of the tech-savvy generation of consumers who value convenience, financing flexibility and transparency. WeLend uses big data analytics and advanced credit risk modeling to provide credit to customers, challenging traditional payment options and setting a new standard for ecommerce transactions.