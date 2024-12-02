AsiaPay, MICROS integrate payment platform for hotel market

AsiaPay’s payment gateways in Asia (PayDollar, PesoPay and SiamPay) have integrated into MICROS’ internet booking engine, webHotel, to provide online payment solution for MICROS’ clients.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified IPSP for merchants, certified international 3D-Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers payment services that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel together with its fraud detection and management solutions.