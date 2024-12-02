AsiaPay enables Samsung Pay acceptance for its merchants

Samsung Pay is a secure mobile payment service which can be used on selected Samsung devices to make purchases at a wide range of merchants. Samsung Pay Web Checkout is an online payment method accessed from a web browser, PC-based or mobile, with authentication performed by Samsung Pay on the user's Samsung device. Initiated from a merchant web page, Web Checkout leverages Samsung Pay's In-App solution architecture for user authentication and transaction authorization.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3D Secure vendor for Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Discover and UnionPay. For more information about AsiaPay, check their complete profile in our online company database.