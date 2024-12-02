AsiaPay, Azupay join forces for real-time payments across Australia

The aim of this collaboration is for merchant to instantly receive payment. The companies’ goal is also to support the ecommerce ecosystem in Australia through the provision of AsiaPay's payment gateway, PayDollar, which will extend Azupay's merchant network. AsiaPay and Azupay will introduce real-time digital payments and provide a secure way for ecommerce customers to shop online or on their mobile device.

In addition, Azupay removes the need for AsiaPay's merchants to use their own PayID or banking details to accept real-time payments, ITNewsOnline reports. Instead of that, Azupay manages this process to ensure payments can scale and are easily reconciled, while funds are received immediately. For consumers, the payment is settled instantly – to use Azupay, they are only required to have an Australian bank account, without the need for registration, downloads, and sharing of personal or financial information. For each transaction, Azupay provides a unique, single use PayID and matching QR Code, which carries all the information required for the consumer to make the payment instantly.