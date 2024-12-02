Asian payment methods driving global mobile payments adoption - report

JCB recorded the highest share of mobile payments across all the payment methods analysed, with 54% of payments on the Adyen platform made on a mobile device, up from 47% last quarter. Alipay increased to 44% (up from 35%), and UnionPay to 31% (from 23%), according to the quarterly issued Mobile Payments Index by global payments technology company Adyen.

“The checkout stage of the shopper journey is not the end, but the beginning of an on-going relationship with the consumer. Merchants that have created a frictionless mobile checkout experience are driving repeat traffic especially in Asia where many consumers are increasingly shopping online through a mobile device,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Adyen Asia Pacific.

In Europe, iDEAL (Netherlands) was steady at 49% of online payments on mobile, Open Invoice (Scandinavia and Germany) reached 47%, Bancontact/Mr Cash (Belgium) was at 39%, and SEPA Direct Debit (Europe-wide) at 22%.

While shoppers have generally preferred making retail purchases on tablets rather than smartphones, the Index shows that for the first time, smartphones have overtaken tablets as the preferred device for making online retail purchases, at 17.5% on smartphone against 16% on tablet, compared to 14% and 17% respectively last quarter. This compares to 29% of digital goods payments on mobile against 7% on tablet, figures that are consistent with last quarter.

Smartphones continue to grow their share of mobile payment volume, increasing 2% from last quarter to 68% on smartphone versus 32% on tablet. This trend of smartphone increasing its share has now been continuing for 10 straight quarters.

On a regional basis, smartphone use far outweighed tablet use in Asia, with 29.5% of online payments on a smartphone compared to 4.5% on a tablet. Europe and the US displayed a similar but less pronounced trend, with 23% of online payments on a smartphone and 11% on tablet in Europe, and 23% on a smartphone and 8% on a tablet in the US.

But, despite the overwhelming popularity of smartphones over tablets in terms of making a purchase across both regions and verticals, one bright spot for tablets is that in terms of average transaction value (ATV) for device types, the iPad led the way for the first time, at USD 107, edging out not just smartphones, but also desktop/laptop, the traditional leader, at USD 106. This was followed by the Android tablets at USD 86, iPhone at USD 83, and Android smartphones at USD 73.

Among individual markets, the UK continues to lead the way in mobile payment adoption, with 49% of online transactions on mobile device (and just over 34% of these on a smartphone). Among other high adoption markets, the Netherlands reached 35% (23% on smartphone), and Sweden 32% (25% on smartphone).