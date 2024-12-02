Asian ecommerce market to surpass USD 500 billion in 2014 - report

According to the graphs from Go-Globe, Chinas business-to-consumer shopping market has reached a double value, as compared to the spending of Japan’s, and Chinese e-shoppers are expected to spend around USD 274.5 billion in 2014, versus USD 127 billion in Japan.

The graph also indicates that costumers in the Asia-Pacific region are prone to doing their online shopping on a mobile device.

In recent news, India and China are expected to drive Asia-Pacific region sales to USD 1.5 trillion in 2014, bolstered by the increasing number of internet users who are shopping online, recent findings indicate.

