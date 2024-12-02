Asian B2C ecommerce delivery at a glance - report

Fast delivery was an important criterion for choosing an online shop for nearly 20% of online shoppers in Japan in 2012. A third of online shoppers waited a regular 3 days for the online purchases, while a larger share waited for a week at one point in 2013. Moreover, the majority of online shoppers in Japan would like to have the option to specify delivery hours and to choose the delivery day.

In South Korea, B2C ecommerce delivery is one of the major areas for intense competition in online retail. The majority of B2C ecommerce orders were delivered door-to-door in 2013, and most couriers, as postal services, accounted for less than 1%.

In September 2013, a double-digit share of online shoppers in China regarded free shipping as the major factor in B2C ecommerce delivery.

Some online merchants launched same day delivery in India in early 2014, despite the undeveloped logistics infrastructure. In Indonesia, less than 20% of online shoppers have ever received free delivery of goods purchased online, while in Singapore this share was higher than one third.

