Asia-Pacific gets ahead of North America in EFTPOS terminals

According to a research conducted by UK-based strategic research and consulting company RBR, 61 million EFTPOS terminals have been installed at 40 million merchant outlets around the world, at the end of 2013.

The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributable mainly to the growth of the Chinese terminal base, which increased by 49% during 2013. However, Asia-Pacific continues to lag behind the other regions in terms of terminal density, with 7,000 terminals per million adults compared with a global average of 14,000. North America and Western Europe remain the regions with the highest densities, at 60,000 and 29,000 respectively.

Asia-Pacific represents 36% of card-accepting outlets worldwide. This is higher than its 21% share of volume of card payments. On average, cards in this region are used for just eight purchases per year, the lowest worldwide. In contrast, North America and Western Europe account for a combined 45% of outlets, which is lower than their 63% share of volume.