Asia Pacific Digital completes Asia Pacific Digital Australia Group acquisition

In March 2014, Digital Performance Group was renamed Asia Pacific Digital, but has retained its existing ASX stock code. Along with the acquisition of Asia Pacific Digital Australia Group, the company has become a global digital services provider, with over 300 employees in 7 countries.

The agreement is expected to provide Asia Pacific Digital with an estimated USD 2.6 million of services over five years with cash remuneration via retainer and a revenue share.

Asia Pacific Digital expects its revenue for the 2014 financial year to be USD 5.3 million with trading EBITDA of USD 4.2 million.

