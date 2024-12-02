Asia-Pacific: Australia is among top 5 B2C ecommerce markets

In terms of infrastructure, internet penetration rate exceeds 80% of the total population and ranks third in the region, according to a report issued by market research agency yStats.

M-commerce sales are expected to reach double-digit percentage rates until 2017 and 50% of the traffic to online shopping websites comes from mobile users. As for product categories in online purchases, the travel industry accounts for around a quarter of total B2C ecommerce sales. Additionally, the 2 most purchased physical product categories are electronics and fashion products, each accounting for over a 10% share of the total sales.

Australian cross-border shoppers are among the most active worldwide in terms of buying from foreign online merchants, with imports accounting for over half of all online retail sales in the country.

