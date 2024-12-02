Asia: NTT Communications boosts global ecommerce with payment solutions

The solutions lower the barriers of entry for merchants, allowing access to ecommerce markets such as China.

Asia’s ecommerce market is expected to reach over USD 525 billion in 2014, with China a key driver of growth, according to a recent report.

A survey conducted by NTT Com Asia indicates however that from 200 large US and European global merchants, 99% reported challenges when delivering ecommerce in Asia such as dealing with different domestic payment methods, currency restrictions, tax regulations, and high transaction costs.

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimise the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises.