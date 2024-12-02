Asia Commercial Bank to launch ACB-JCB credit, debit card in Vietnam

ACB and JCBI, have launched ACB-JCB Credit and Debit Card to diversify the products to meet various demands of customers in Vietnam. The holders of ACB-JCB card can access to JCB acceptance network with about 28 million merchants and over a million ATMs in 190 countries and territories.

Customers are also offered 15-minute debit card issuance, insurance services for ATM assault and special privileges at selected merchants and customer service at JCB Plaza, overseas service counter available at 61 locations around the world. Koremitsu Sannomiya, President & COO of JCBI, has informed that the company entered Vietnam in 1991 to increase JCB card acceptance, especially at shops and restaurants for Japanese tourists.