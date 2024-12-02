Ashampoo, cleverbridge partner to boost Japanese ecommerce

According to a report by Forrester Research, Japan’s ecommerce sales are growing from USD 59 billion in 2013 to USD 96 billion in 2018, a growth rate of 10%.

With a mature online buyer population and consumers already comfortable purchasing items in different categories online, many software and cloud companies are looking to launch offerings in the Japanese market. However, according to Forrester report author Zia Daniell Wigder, companies are against blindly applying a blanket strategy to the Asia-Pacific region. Each of the five largest markets (China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia) are quite different and require a distinct strategy for international companies hoping to sell online.

cleverbridge is an ecommerce technology and services provider for software and cloud companies that serve consumers and businesses.

Ashampoo’s global presence includes 17 million active customers and 170 million downloads of its PC software, which is available in 37 different languages. The company’s portfolio includes system utilities, security and anti-virus, burning, CAD, construction and multimedia.