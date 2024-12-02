Asendia Group acquires wnDirect as part of its global ecommerce strategy

According to the press release, the two companies will fully merge and operate under the single brand of Asendia UK.

Formed in 2012, the Asendia Group is a joint venture between Group La Poste and Swiss Post, and has a presence in 15 countries. The merger will create a larger ecommerce focussed business with an expanded range of delivery and postal services, mail solutions, and fulfilment capabilities.

wnDirect is a global ecommerce delivery company launched in 2011 whose main focus is to help retailers grow their business internationally.