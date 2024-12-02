Asendia, An Post to help cross-border retailers exploit ecommerce in Ireland

The collaboration between Asendia, the joint venture of La Poste and Swiss Post, and the Irish postal operator An Post provides retailers with access to the last mile delivery of An Post, from the 15 countries where Asendia operates.

CEO Marc Pontet mentions that the company keeps looking at ways to develop their cross-border parcel services to thriving ecommerce markets, adding that through the partnership with An Post they can offer benefits such as Saturday and evening delivery.

In 2017, the ecommerce in Ireland was worth EUR 6,7 million, out of which cross-border shopping is expected to account for over 77%. About two in three Irish cross-border shoppers buy from the UK, with China and the US being the next most popular shopping destinations abroad.