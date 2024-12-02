ASEAN: logistics systems and credit card usage help boost regional ecommerce

A Global Sun Solutions study reveals that the ecommerce market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow as internet and credit card penetration deepens and logistics systems improve within the region.

Currently, ecommerce accounts for 0.2% of all retail activity in the region which includes Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. The CEO of Global Sun Solutions, Carl Ruse-Meinhoff stated that a dramatic increase in ecommerce was almost inevitable given the rapid growth in smartphones, tablets and social networking that hundreds of millions of people in the region have adopted.

The Global Sun Solutions findings also show that this is the moment for traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to make a move, in order to take advantage of the USD 25 billion opportunity, representing 8% of the region-wide consumer spending.