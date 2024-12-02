Asda, Uber Eats partner to bring grocery home delivery in UK





The service will give shoppers access to 300 Asda own-brand products via Uber Eats that can be delivered with two hours. As such, shoppers order items including ready meals, fresh fruit, vegetables, beer, wine, and spirits in the same way they would order food from a restaurant on Uber Eats, while an Uber Eats driver is dispatched to collect it from store and deliver it.

There is no minimum basket size needed to qualify for delivery, and the partnership provides shoppers with a contactless and cash-free option when shopping for their favourite products. If successful, Asda plans to extend the offering to more stores across the UK later in 2020.