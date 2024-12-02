Ascendant becomes member of the SWIFT network; introduces payment tracking solution





Ascendant will leverage SWIFT gpi to further facilitate its customer platform aPay and its API capabilities, improve payment delivery, and provide greater transparency for customers. SWIFT gpi provides end-to-end transparency on fees related to both deductions and exchange rates. This includes the final amount paid to the end beneficiary and the transmission of full and unaltered remittance information, which eases the reconciliation of payments.

Tracking payments like a parcel has been a long-standing request from Ascendant’s customers and partner-led innovation groups. The company is making this data accessible to customers within their online platform, aPay, as well as through their robust API solution, aPay Link.