ASB makes Accept mPOS available

ASB Accept mPOS is set to accept all types of card transactions via swipe, chip or contactless. It can issue immediate refunds to customers, or enable businesses to email customers their receipts. There is also a print capable terminal for businesses that need it.

ASB’s Pi platform provides an enhanced payment interface and, on launch, it is set to feature functionality to set up multiple users, split bills and accept a number of payments methods across one bill.

In recent news, online accounting software company Xero has released its banking B2B cloud payment solution in the Australian market, in the aftermath of a joint initiative with the Commonwealth Bank’s New Zealand subsidiary, ASB Bank.