ASB brings contactless payments to mobile phones

ASB PayTag is a Visa payWave sticker that contains an ASB contactless chip card. With the sticker attached to any mobile phone, customers are set to be able to wave and go to pay for goods, in exactly the same way that the existing ASB Visa payWave cards work. The ASB PayTag integrates with ASB’s mobile banking app enabling customers to link the sticker to their preferred payment account.

Furthermore, the sticker can be used on any mobile phone including non-NFC enabled phones.

A pilot of the technology is scheduled to begin in May 2014 with a commercial launch planned for Q3 2014.

In December 2013, ASB Bank revealed plans to launch an online pay system through which customers can authorise payments by using their mobile phone number instead of credit card details.