ASB Bank rolls out debit card for small business customers

The card, according to the bank, will have the functionality of a credit card. Dubbed ASB Visa Debit for Business, the card will allow the bank’s small business clients to carry out business purchases, in-store, online, or abroad.

Facilities offered by the business debit card include access to a number of business benefits and offers with Visa Business Service Offers. Each transaction carried out using this card is protected by Visa zero liability cover, the bank said.

Furthermore, the card is compatible with mobile payment apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay. The card can also be used to make payment for business subscription services and other regular bills.