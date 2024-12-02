ASB Bank offers VIX Verifys biometric mobile ID app

The app enables new customers to remotely verify their identity, and this fact can be achieved by comparing a selfie with a photo of their eligible drivers’ licence or passport. Also, the digital process allows eligible new customers to open an ASB bank account from anywhere in New Zealand in approximately 15 minutes, and begin the transactions in the same day.

Taking into consideration that digital identity verification stands out as an area which has gone through transformations from a theoretical capability to a common service, ASB bank has seized the moment to offer its ASB ID app to customers who have joined online, have eligible photo ID, and a supported mobile phone. Customers can download the ASB ID app for Apple or Android.