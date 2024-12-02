AS24 selects Gemalto for EMV fuel payment cards

AS24 is replacing all its own-brand cards with Gemalto’s EMV Optelio smart cards which are accepted at AS24’s network of EMV terminals in 750 fuel stations across 27 countries. Gemalto’s solution includes personalization of AS24’s fuel cards.

The Optelio card enables fleet managers to monitor aspects of individual card usage. They can control the driver’s identity, the time and value of a fuel purchase, and the number of fills in a predefined period.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, eHealthcare and eGovernment efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In recent news, Gemalto has launched Ezio Armored Application, a solution that enables banks to deploy e-banking applications on any computer.