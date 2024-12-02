ARYZE completes successful ICO in Denmark

Among the accolades received, ARYZE was awarded Best Danish Fintech Startup in 2018, according to the official press release. The fintech has raised a total investment of approximately USD 1.6 million USD thanks to the contributions of 278 individuals from which 14 nationalities are represented.

Established in 2017, the company uses blockchain technology to create a global payment platform that eliminates the need for intermediaries present in today’s payment infrastructures.

The company has already entered into a major partnership, and more will be announced over the course of 2019. In 2020, the fintech plans to employ more than 200 individuals and to have a turnover of more than USD 15 million USD. As a company, we want to maintain our base in Denmark, and our ambition is that we become a so-called unicorn worth over one billion dollars, states CFO Morten Nielsen.