Aryza Group partners with TransUnion

The collaboration aims to address increasing demand for comprehensive tools to manage credit and debt, aligning Aryza’s software platforms with TransUnion’s data-driven services. This initiative will also introduce TransUnion’s clients to Aryza’s solutions, facilitating a streamlined approach to managing financial obligations and ensuring more robust client support.

Meeting market demand for integrated Solutions

The partnership builds on the growing need for integrated platforms that cover the entire credit and debt lifecycle. By leveraging Aryza’s existing platforms and TransUnion’s data capabilities, the initiative aims to close gaps identified within TransUnion’s client network, delivering customised solutions designed to improve efficiency and user experience.

In the company press release, representatives from Aryza noted that the collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to innovation in financial services. They highlighted the potential for the partnership to expand Aryza’s reach, enabling more individuals and businesses to effectively manage their financial challenges.

In turn, officials from TransUnion UK emphasised the value of combining Aryza’s software with TransUnion’s insights, stating that the partnership would allow both companies to deliver advanced services and adapt to evolving client needs.





Previous developments from TransUnion

In November 2024, TransUnion extended its partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to integrate its Affordability Report into the UK insurance market. This collaboration offered insurers access to affordability and credit reporting tools, including TrueVision Public and TrueVision, directly through the LexisNexis Informed Quotes platform.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions incorporated TransUnion’s data into the workflows of about 20 insurers, including several leading providers. By integrating affordability insights at the quoting stage, insurers could manage portfolio risks while making faster and more informed decisions designed for customers’ financial circumstances.