Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to enhance payment solutions

This alliance will see both companies work closely to deliver advanced payment solutions for Aryza’s clients, now with more of GoCardless’ services embedded directly within Aryza’s platform. Under this new agreement, Aryza plans to incorporate GoCardless’ Open Banking Instant Bank Pay feature into its loan and lease management software, Aryza Lend, by 2025, with further integrations planned across additional product lines. This initiative provides Aryza’s customers with more payment choices, offering merchants a quick, cost-effective alternative to traditional card payments for one-off transactions.





Aryza’s clients will also benefit from GoCardless’ Success+ feature, which uses machine learning to help recover failed payments by analysing transaction data and timing retries effectively. According to the press release, on average, Success+ recovers around two-thirds of failed payments, enhancing the customer experience.

These developments highlight Aryza’s dedication to innovation and addressing market needs. As part of the extended partnership, Aryza will introduce GoCardless’s Direct Debit and IBP capabilities beyond the UK and Ireland, with plans for expansion into Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America.





About Aryza

Aryza is an end-to-end, mission-critical automation software provider to business customers in regulated industries, focused on the lending, credit, debt recovery and insolvency sectors. Aryza’s solutions automate a wide range of back and middle office activities including customer data collection, administration, and payment processing, covering every stage of the debt cycle. Its scalable technology platform is capable of meeting high volume, high complexity needs and helps customers significantly increase efficiency while ensuring compliance with local legislation.





About GoCardless