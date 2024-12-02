Arvato Supply Chain Solutions commences operations in Australia

The new warehouse offers conditions for fast distribution of products. Due to its location in the industrial suburb of Villawood in Central Western Sydney, it is well connected to the transportation system. The new distribution centre also scores highly in terms of sustainability. A photovoltaic panel has been installed on the roof to generate renewable energy.

The building has been built with low energy requirements in mind, saving on costs and having a low climate impact. Arvato's corporate goal is to be climate neutral by 2030. With the new hall in Villawood, which is designed to be environmentally friendly, it is making an important contribution to achieving this goal.











Arvato’s global network facilitates clients’ logistics

Company officials stated that with locations across five continents, they can offer customers one-stop services worldwide, with on-site local experts and a global IT system that serves as reliable data backbone for their customised supply chain solutions.

The opening of the new site is a part of the company's global growth strategy. Since 2016, Arvato's international warehouse space has increased by 76%. The ecommerce and supply chain service provider is now represented in a total of fourteen locations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economic region, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan distribution centres.

Representatives from Arvato also added that the new location, where they will serve three of their leading global customers with B2B and B2C distribution, is the starting point for their further expansion in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The logistics services Arvato provides for its customers in Villawood include warehousing, order picking and transportation management, direct distribution to retailers and end users, IOR/EOR processing for seamless customs clearance and trade compliance, computer flashing, software installation, bundling, and other value-added services.