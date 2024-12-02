arvato selects Credorax for acquiring services in Europe

Through its Smart Acquiring solution, Credorax provides partners and customers with a single, unified and automated global-domestic platform for cost-optimised acquiring complemented by business tools and customer care.

arvato Financial Solutions is supporting technologies that enhance all kinds of payment flows. As such, arvato customers who process payments through Credorax, now have access to this Smart Acquiring solution and its financial benefits. arvato Financial Solutions is a global financial service provider and part of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA as a subsidiary of arvato AG.



The company has around 7,000 employees in 22 countries, including a strong presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and offers flexible full-service solutions for the value-oriented management of customer relationships and cash flows. As a financial solutions provider, it manage around 10,000 customers, specialising primarily in the retail / ecommerce, telecommunications, insurance, banking and healthcare sectors.



Credoraxs Smart Acquiring solutions are based on its proprietary single, unified and automated global-domestic payment platform for acquiring complemented by business tools and customer care. Credorax is the first global digital Merchant Acquiring Bank, with secured licenses across three continents, covering over 30 jurisdictions worldwide.