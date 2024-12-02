Arvato, mm1 publish review for retailers to expand into new online markets

Retailers looking to expand their business often lack objective data on local market conditions, as well as guidance on potential risks. It is important to know, for example, that conversions drop by a third if a business does not offer open invoice in Austria. Or that Germans return up to 50% of online orders, and expect those returns to be free. Or that online fraud rose 167% in just one year in Finland.

The Arvato Payments Review provides country guides for 14 markets: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Each country guide looks at important demographic and financial topics, the top online retailers, legal requirements, and consumer behaviour and expectations regarding delivery and returns. It is also identifying the local payment solution providers and the optimal mix of payment methods, as well as what types of fraud can emerge and what retailers can do to minimise their exposure. In addition to the country guides, retailers can also compare markets using a variety of key parameters.

Drawing on more than 200 primary sources, it combines extensive quantitative research with expert advice on payments, risk and fraud, and consumer behaviour.