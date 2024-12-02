Arvato launches Aqount to help retailers manage financial processes

Aqount is a solution dedicated to companies wishing to outsource complex and time-consuming financial processes from receivables management and payment processing to debt collection.

Aqount is particularly suitable for fast-growing, digitally savvy companies interested in finding a scalable, secure and robust solution, as well as corporations looking to set up an online business alongside brick-and-mortar retail or B2B businesses seeking to expand into B2C.

It also means that businesses do not have to deal with backend processes and complex interfaces that require communication with various partners and payment method providers or coordination of payment flows. The solution enables retailers to offer a better shopping experience from ordering to payment.

Every retailer can decide for themselves what expansion level is appropriate for them. Regular reporting ensures that everything from receivables and debt collection information to monthly statements is clearly available at all times. Scalability means seasonal fluctuations are no longer a problem. Product experience and client service remain key considerations at all times, whether for B2B or B2C.

