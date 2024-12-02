arvato Financial Solutions acquires AfterPay

The acquisition of AfterPay enables arvato to offer customers the popular payment method of open invoice with payment guarantee in Europe.

AfterPay will be able to handle the entire processing and risk management of (digital) open invoice transactions and allow their online clients to focus on their retail business. The company is currently participating in various partnerships to develop new multi-channel innovations around the payment concept “pay after delivery” to provide online consumers a new shopping experience.

AfterPay in the Netherlands has exclusive data and tools for fraud prevention, which minimize the risk of default and allow high acceptance rates. Also, the use of the AfterPay payment solution through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs is possible at any time. In 2013 AfterPay also started activities in Belgium.

