Artesians KYC solution selected by Metro Bank

Following a pilot phase, Metro Bank has opted to adopt ARCH to revolutionise the new customer onboarding process with dynamic data-driven automation of risk and KYC. The software-as-a-solution product allows relationship managers to run bank-compliant pre-screening to assess risk, and raise early flags against any potential issues that may arise. Moreover, ARCH can be configured to the bank’s preferred credit risk and KYC partners, along with its own unique policies to provide a summarised overview of risk.

Although technology-driven compliance and KYC management is a new sector for Artesian, the two companies have worked together for a number of years, and ARCH was quick to respond when the bank was looking for a development partner.