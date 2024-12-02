Arroweye to supply Synctera with payment card solutions

Arroweye will support the fintech platform’s new guided developer experience, t-minus10, with customised cards designed and produced for each order.

t-minus10 is a workspace that allows fintech developers and entrepreneurs to create financial use-cases on the Synctera platform. It also includes a live banking environment where fintech builders can test their new apps with real money and a real bank.

Arroweye’s officials noted that their customers need financial solutions to differentiate themselves in the banking industry. Incorporating a nimble payment card programme into a digital banking platform supports that goal. They added that even in a digital-first era, fintechs need physical cards to appeal to a diverse customer base.

Synctera’s end-to-end platform and guided, personalised experiences facilitate fintech builders create products with embedded banking, card issuance, and more. Its programmes enable transparent partnerships between compatible fintech builders and community banks, whether a one is looking to launch an MVP or scale a fully fledged offering.