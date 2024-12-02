Arpu Plus launches mobile payment system in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Through T-Pay, Arpu Plus allows consumers to purchase and pay for digital goods and services from a number of vendors via their mobile telephones, by using direct carrier billing.

With T-Pay, consumers will have to enter their mobile number to purchase digital goods or services, and the transaction will be added to their monthly mobile telephone bill by their mobile carrier, if they have a post-paid number or will be deducted from their existing account for those who are a pre-paid number.

The new system, which has been designed, built and is powered by LINK Development, another OTVentures firm and a sister company of Arpu Plus, connects electronic and mobile businesses to their consumers through a number of mobile carriers.